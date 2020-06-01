https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/megan-fox/2020/06/01/bill-de-blasios-daughter-arrested-at-violent-protest-while-daughter-of-dem-gov-tips-off-antifa-n475239

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s daughter, Chiara, was arrested at a violent protest in New York City Saturday night, where she was part of a mob of protesters blocking emergency vehicles. According to the New York Post, Chiara de Blasio was “taken into custody around 10:30 p.m. after cops declared an unlawful assembly at 12th Street and Broadway in Lower Manhattan.” De Blasio was allegedly blocking traffic with other protesters and refused to move when ordered.

BREAKING: Mayor de Blasio’s daughter arrested https://t.co/5j51RXfhF7 — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) June 1, 2020

The protests sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers have turned violent and the blocking of traffic has led to scary situations like firefighters delayed from reaching a house fire with a child trapped inside in Richmond, Virginia. The historic St. John’s church in Washington D.C. was set ablaze by rioters while firefighters were unable to get to it as of late Sunday night.

Last night rioters set fire to a house with a child inside… then blocked the fire department. https://t.co/l2CWfItP3a — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) May 31, 2020

De Blasio joins other high-profile children of Democrats who have been taking part in the riots. Ilhan Omar’s (D-Minn.) daughter was caught communicating with rioters through social media. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s daughter, Hope, was caught giving inside information to rioters about the National Guard troop movements on her social media.

Ilhan Omar’s daughter retweeted a list of needed supplies for “comrades” who are rioting in Minneapolis. The Twin Cities DSA asks for ply wood, sticks, rackets and more. pic.twitter.com/BFjXIQh8wE — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 28, 2020

Minnesota Governor’s daughter Hope Walz is giving inside information about National Guard units capabilities to react to “protestors.” Translation: Democrat insiders are giving ANTIFA information that could hurt law enforcement and endanger their lives. Unbelievable! pic.twitter.com/Z8MVnMTpa7 — Bravo Charlie (@Bruchisimo) May 30, 2020

As American cities continue to burn to the ground without much being done to stop it, Democrats are blaming “white supremacists” and “outsiders” for the violence while their own children are involved in it. Mayor de Blasio made this statement the day after his daughter was arrested, as reported by the Post.

“It is a small number of people. It is well organized, even though many of the people are associated with the anarchist movement,” de Blasio said in a City Hall press briefing of the outside opportunists he blamed for the now-nationwide demonstrations devolving into chaos. “Some come from outside of the cities. Some are from inside the city. Some are from the neighborhoods where the protests take place. Some are not,” he continued, without detailing where the interlopers were from.

And some come from under the mayor’s own roof!

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

