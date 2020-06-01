https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/breaking-ag-bill-barr-defense-secretary-esper-walking-streets-washington-dc-tonight/

Earlier tonight President Trump put Democrat Governors and Mayors on notice.

Either they deal with the violence on their streets or the president will send in the US military to deal with the rioters and looters.

Then President Trump walked across Lafayette Park near the White House and raised a Bible where the historic St. John’s Church once stood before it was torched by looters and radical leftists on Sunday night.

.@realDonaldTrump walks from the White House to the Historic St. John’s Church that was damaged during a night of unrest. pic.twitter.com/TWUckesbnE — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) June 2, 2020

Attorney General Bill Barr, Ivanka Trump and Defense Secreatary Esper joined President Trump to pray at St. John’s Church.

Now this…

Tonight Attorney General Bill Barr and Defense Secretary Esper were seen walking the streets in Washington DC.

