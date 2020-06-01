https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-driver-rams-car-into-crowd-of-police-officers-in-democrat-controlled-new-york

A person driving an SUV rammed into a group of law enforcement officials in Buffalo, New York, on Monday night and multiple people are reportedly hurt.

BREAKING: A trooper and an officer were hit by a car that blew through a line of officers at the protest on Bailey Avenue according to PBA President John Evans. They were taken to ECMC. Stay with @SPECNewsBuffalo for updates. #Buffalo pic.twitter.com/odQygo09lH — Stephen Marth (@StephenMarth) June 2, 2020

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

