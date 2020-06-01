https://www.theblaze.com/news/family-george-floyd-autopsy-death

An attorney for the family of George Floyd said that an independent autopsy found “asphyxiation from sustained pressure” was the cause of his controversial death.

The nation has become engulfed in protests, rioting, and looting in the wake of the death of Floyd while being apprehended by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

In media briefing on Monday, family attorney Benjamin Crump made a statement about the autopsy conducted by Dr. Michael Baden and Dr. Allecia Wilson.

Crump told reporters the autopsy found that “neck and back compression that led to a lack of blood flow to the brain,” according to USA Today.

The independent autopsy appeared to be at odds with the statement from the medical examiner in the charges made against the officer that killed Floyd.

“What we found is consistent with what people saw,” Baden said about his autopsy.

“There is no other health issue that could cause or contribute to the death,” he added. “Police have this false impression that if you can talk, you can breathe. That’s not true.”

The former officer videotaped kneeling on Floyd’s neck was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said there was likely to be other charges made against the three former officers who participated in the arrest and death of Floyd.

Here’s more about the independent autopsy:



[embedded content]

Independent autopsy shows George Floyd died from ‘asphyxia’



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

