President Donald Trump immediately ended his press conference talking about the violent rioters on Monday by walking out of the front door of the White House and walking across the street to the church that law enforcement officials say was deliberately burned last night by violent extremists.

WATCH:

I almost can’t believe what I’m seeing. POTUS just walked out the front door of the White House and into Lafayette Square – the epicenter of the DC protests – to visit historic St. John’s Church, which was set on fire last night. pic.twitter.com/XueoF2RC6z — Kristin Fisher (@KristinFisher) June 1, 2020

