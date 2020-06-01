https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/charlotte-church-government-doesnt-give-flying-f/

(YAHOO) — Charlotte Church has urged people not to allow their children to return to school this week – saying the government does not give a “flying f***” about people.

Under easing of lockdown rules, Boris Johnson has given schools in England the green light to return in some form from today (1 June).

Due to social distancing regulations remaining in place, the tentative steps only include reception classes returning, as well as Years 1 and 6.

