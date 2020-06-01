https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/chicago-mayor-lightfoot-urges-protesters-self-quarantine-14-days-coronavirus/

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady are urging protesters and others who were out in large gatherings over the weekend to self-quarantine for fourteen days due to concerns of coronavirus infections spreading.

Chicago was the scene of widespread looting over the weekend by liberals, Antifa and Black Lives Matter activists.

Excerpt from WBBM-AM/FM report:

…Dr. Arwady said the city is still seeing hundreds of new cases of COVID-19 each day.

“And we’re seeing that particularly in settings where people are unable to keep a six-foot distance or unable to wear the face coverings that serve some protection for yourself, but importantly, help protect others. If you’ve been in any kind of gathering this weekend, whether it’s protest-related, whether it’s socially related, whether you’ve understandably reached out for contact at this time that has been so difficult for Chicago and the country, I do want to let you know that you are at increased risk for having contracted COVID-19,” Dr. Awardy said.

She asks that people who have been in groups — especially if they were not able to keep that six-foot distance and wear the face covering — to self-quarantine for the next 14 days. Dr. Arwady said that is because it takes up to 14 days from a time when you were potentially infected with COVID for the disease to show itself.

…Mayor Lightfoot said she asked Dr. Arwady to attend Monday morning’s press conference to speak to the other danger that Chicagoans cannot lose sight of, and that is, “the fact of what we have seen over these last few days is people abandoning the very public health guidance, social distancing, staying home, that we have taken and made progress during the midst of this pandemic. I have said this before, and I will say it again: COVID-19 has not disappeared from Chicago. It is very much our present.

“And we worry about the thousands of people that have been out in the streets over the last few days. Please, in exercising your First Amendment rights or if you were out for any other reason, you have now put yourself at risk. And we need you to isolate yourself. We need you to think about and be conscious of whether or not you are experiencing any signs or symptoms of COVID-19. God forbid that we see a spike that overwhelms our healthcare resources, just as we saw light at the end of the tunnel. But we need now to be careful and take precautions.”

The city of Chicago is scheduled to move into Phase 3 of its reopening plan on Wednesday.