https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/jeff-zucker-nyc-mayor-election/2020/06/01/id/969912

CNN President Jeff Zucker left open the prospect of contending in the election for New York City mayor next year in an interview with The New York Times over the weekend.

Although Zucker said that he did not want his answer to result in a storm of news, he added that “New York City is going to need a very strong mayor in the aftermath of this, and I always like a challenge.”

He had already revealed to the Times several years ago that he was considering a future in politics.

Zucker, who has been CNN president since 2013, has been a hands-on leader in shaping the way that news, especially politics, is covered in this era – in an always-on, always-breaking, hyper-charged way, according to the Times. Getting involved in high-level politics could give him the opportunity to drive events even more directly.

New York City’s Mayor Bill de Blasio will be not be a candidate in the next election due to two-term limit rules, which has thrown the race wide open, according to the Washington Examiner.

There is speculation that Andrew Yang, the entrepreneur who unsuccessfully ran for this year’s Democratic presidential nomination, is a likely contender for the position.

The Times reported that Bronx borough president Ruben Diaz Jr. already officially has declared his candidacy to run for mayor, while New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson and city comptroller Scott Stringer has been exploring throwing their hats into the ring.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

