(FOX NEWS) — CNN anchor Don Lemon offered a dire warning to the country following President Trump’s Rose Garden address about the George Floyd protests.

On Monday evening, the president expressed sympathy over the police-involved killing of George Floyd but also wielded the power of the military, vowing to deploy armed services if states don’t have the riots under control.

Lemon, who over the weekend demanded to hear from Trump after previously insisting that “nobody wants to hear” from him, indicated that he did not like what the president had to say.

