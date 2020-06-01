https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/community-organizer-barack-obama-cheers-violent-protests-insists-small-minority-behind-looting-torchings-destruction-hundreds-businesses-govt-offices/

Former community organizer and failed president Barack Obama published a message on Monday morning to the mass protest movement that shook America to its core this weekend.

Some things never change.

Barack Obama taught the principles of Saul Alinsky while in Chicago. There is even this photo of Obama the community organizer teaching Alinsky to a classroom of students.

Barack Obama published a statement on the mass violence that spread across America like a cancer this weekend.

Of course, Obama cheered the traumatic weekend as a starting point for change.

I wrote out some thoughts on how to make this moment a real turning point to bring about real change––and pulled together some resources to help young activists sustain the momentum by channeling their energy into concrete action. https://t.co/jEczrOeFdv — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 1, 2020

In his message to the mob Obama claimed only a “small minority” of leftists were involved in the mass destruction and violence.

Looting Target to fight police brutality. Someone explain how this helps the cause? pic.twitter.com/z44QoUCVQk — YDM (@AbdiYoudaman) May 28, 2020

Even after his presidency Obama still supports the criminal mob.

The radical-left formally divorced itself from America last night. They are domestic terrorists and enemies of the United States. They should be treated as such. pic.twitter.com/GOA3msSOb6 — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) May 31, 2020

