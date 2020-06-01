https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/community-organizer-barack-obama-cheers-violent-protests-insists-small-minority-behind-looting-torchings-destruction-hundreds-businesses-govt-offices/

Former community organizer and failed president Barack Obama published a message on Monday morning to the mass protest movement that shook America to its core this weekend.

Some things never change.

Barack Obama taught the principles of Saul Alinsky while in Chicago. There is even this photo of Obama the community organizer teaching Alinsky to a classroom of students.

Barack Obama published a statement on the mass violence that spread across America like a cancer this weekend.
Of course, Obama cheered the traumatic weekend as a starting point for change.

In his message to the mob Obama claimed only a “small minority” of leftists were involved in the mass destruction and violence.

A small minority.

A small minority.

Even after his presidency Obama still supports the criminal mob.

Small minority.

