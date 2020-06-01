https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/cowardly-tech-giants-release-statements-supporting-racial-equality-refuse-condemn-mass-violence-destruction-lootings-beatings-video/

Google, Twitter, Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Hulu, Disney released statements supporting racial equality following a weekend of mass violence by leftist protesters from coast to coast.

Hundreds of businesses and government offices were destroyed, looted and torched.

Americans were attacked and traumatized.

But the cowardly tech giants want you to know they value racial equality — despite being overwhelmingly white or Asian.

These same tech giants REFUSED to condemn the mass violence by the left.

Via Varney and Co.

The post Cowardly Tech Giants Release Statements Supporting Racial Equality — Refuse to Condemn Mass Violence, Destruction, Lootings, Beatings (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

