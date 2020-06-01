http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/n9LrBHsC220/h_84deb04e098b56f630ee55cb15410129

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks in Atlanta on May 30. Ben Gray/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/AP

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms described the video of George Floyd’s death as a “murder,” and said that watching it “broke” her in an interview with CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

“All the feelings that everybody has, it just — it broke me — and for a moment, it was just watching in disbelief. Like, I know I’m not seeing what I see,” Bottoms said. “And I think for as horrific as it was watching the officer with his knee on his neck, what was more disturbing was watching the other officer not do anything about it.”

The Atlanta mayor said she watched in disbelief as one officer did nothing to help while trying to keep bystanders away.

“I kept looking at the other officer’s face, looking to see something, looking to see something in his face that showed he wanted to help or that he had some concerns. But, I just saw emptiness,” Bottoms said. “The only thing he was concerned about was making sure that the bystanders who were pleading for Mr. Floyd’s life didn’t get any closer to interfere with his murder.”

Bottoms, a former judge and city council member, was sworn in as mayor in 2018 and has quickly emerged as one of the Democratic Party’s rising stars. On Friday night, amid a swirl of increasingly tense and occasionally violent scenes, she faced the cameras, her constituents and the country.

During an interview for tomorrow’s episode of Gupta’s podcast, “Coronavirus: Fact vs. Fiction,” Bottoms said that she didn’t know what she was going to say when she faced cameras, and that she had to re-watch it at home to see what she said. Bottoms said she is trying to strike the right balance of recognizing the movement that is happening while also trying to keep law and order in her city as it experienced riots.

“This has been a really tough balance because I feel helpless. I feel angry. I feel frustrated,” Bottoms said. “But the balance to that, I know that there are men and women who put on a uniform every day who love and care about our community. And they do it for all the right reasons. And that’s the vast majority of our police officers in our city at least think they do it with a good heart and with good intentions.”

Bottoms talked about why she feels so passionate and emotional about the struggles of black America, based on her own life experiences.

“My family is full of people who look like George Floyd, and my dad went to prison and everything about my life changed in that moment. And everything that I thought was solid and true disappeared in the blink of an eye,” she said. “And I think that’s why I have I have so many sensitivities related to our struggle as an African-American community, because I know many of the things that you see play out that some people try and paint as being for lack of trying or whatever — the negative stereotypes you put on us — in each and every day. Our community is full of people who get up and want to do better, and they want to get it right and they don’t ever stop trying.”

Bottoms also reinforced that the city needs to remember they are in the middle of a pandemic — one that is impacting the black community in so many ways.

“Our communities are sick and they’re tired and they’re dying. They’re dying from Covid-19, they’re dying from poverty, they’re dying from police brutality,” she said. “I think in the midst of all that going on, we focused on what we can see. But we’ve got to keep top of mind the things that we can’t see that are killing us too.”

