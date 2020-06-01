https://www.westernjournal.com/deadly-shootout-breaks-rioters-police/

A man is dead after police say someone fired a shot at law enforcement officers in Louisville, Kentucky, early Monday morning.

Officials in the city and state say police returned fire after an unknown person shot at them during a clash with police officers and members of the National Guard just after midnight.

The incident occurred in the area of South 26th Street and West Broadway near the city’s downtown area, WLKY-TV reported.

Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad said police officers and members of the National Guard were in the area attempting to break up a crowd of people in a parking lot amid another night of unrest in the city.

According to Conrad, those attempting to restore order were fired upon by someone in the crowd, and officers and the National Guard returned fire.

“Officers and soldiers began to clear the lot and at some point were shot at,” Conrad said in a statement obtained by NBC News.

“Both LMPD and National Guard members returned fire, we have one man dead at scene,” he said.

Gov. Andy Beshear also released a statement about the incident, announcing he had authorized an independent investigation from the Kentucky State Police.

“Last night at around 12 a.m., it is our understanding that the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) and the Kentucky National Guard were dispatched to 26th and Broadway. While working to disperse a crowd, LMPD and the Kentucky National Guard were fired upon,” the Democrat wrote in a statement he shared on Twitter.

“LMPD and the Kentucky National Guard returned fire resulting in a death. Given the seriousness of the situation, I have authorized the Kentucky State Police to independently investigate the event,” Beshear said.

Statement from Governor Andy Beshear: pic.twitter.com/MyHxcE3Ntn — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) June 1, 2020

It was not clear if the man who was killed fired the shot at police. WLKY reported police were interviewing a number of persons of interest relating to who fired the initial shot.

Local media outlets identified the man who was shot as David McAtee, the owner of YaYa’s BBQ in Louisville.

This is David McAtee. The community in the Russell neighborhood called him “Yah Yah.” Family tells me he was shot and killed last night. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/WVollbdkQ5 — Lexie Ratterman (@LRatterman_WDRB) June 1, 2020

“Right now, I can’t tell you the feeling I have. All I can say — when a mother loses her child, a piece of you goes along with that child.” — Odessa Riley, #DavidMcAtee‘s mother #Louisville #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/jdtI4mqcZL — Philmonger (@phillipmbailey) June 1, 2020

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer met with McAtee’s family at the scene and later offered his condolences in a statement on Twitter.

Fascinating image as @louisvillemayor arrives at the scene and walks with police escort to comfort the family of David McAtee, shot to death outside his business by law enforcement this morning. This as residents yell expletives calling the move political and saving face. @ WLKY pic.twitter.com/YZfCzumSy4 — Stephon Dingle WLKY (@Stephon_Dingle) June 1, 2020

My deepest, deepest condolences to the family and friends of David McAtee. pic.twitter.com/zlIIpwpgS0 — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) June 1, 2020

The LMPD said it would release more information about the shooting incident Monday afternoon.

Louisville imposed a curfew on residents Sunday beginning at 9 p.m. following multiple nights of unrest and violence.

The unrest in Louisville, like in other cities across the country, began following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died May 25 while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Louisville residents also have been protesting the death of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor, who died in the city on March 13 when LMPD officers were serving a “no-knock” warrant at her home, WDRB-TV reported.

A message from Breonna Taylor’s family urging protestors to be peaceful, go home and keep fighting for truth. pic.twitter.com/if5MH5UcCW — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) May 29, 2020

The protests have turned violent, and seven people were shot in downtown Louisville during a demonstration Thursday.

Police have not identified any suspects in that shooting.

