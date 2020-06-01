https://www.dailywire.com/news/dominate-the-streets-trump-announces-major-crackdown-on-violent-rioters

President Donald Trump announced on Monday afternoon that he was taking major actions to stop the “acts of domestic terror” from rioters that have attacked cities across the United States.

“I am taking immediate presidential action to stop the violence and restore security and safety in America,” Trump said. “I am mobilizing all federal resources civilian and military to stop the rioting and your Second Amendment rights.”

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

