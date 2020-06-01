http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/C3AytpE8uhc/

President Donald Trump warned Americans on Monday former Vice President Joe Biden’s radical left supporters would seize power if he was elected president.

“Sleepy Joe Biden’s people are so Radical Left that they are working to get the Anarchists out of jail, and probably more,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The president commented after another night of punishing rioting and looting in America’s major cities on Sunday. He suggested that Americans would be punished in a similar way if the radical left ever took power.

“Joe doesn’t know anything about it, he is clueless, but they will be the real power, not Joe,” Trump wrote. “They will be calling the shots! Big tax increases for all, Plus!”

Several prominent celebrities announced over the weekend that they would send money to bail out protesters from jail, despite widespread rioting and looting.

The president also tweeted the date of the presidential election in 2020.

