https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/donald-trump-jr-shadow-ban-censorship-conservatives/2020/06/01/id/970045

The social media censorship of conservative views is an unmitigated “disaster,” according to Donald Trump Jr. on Newsmax TV.

“One of the things that’s truly sad is thatm any conservative and conservative legislators didn’t even realize how big an issue this is,” Trump Jr. told Monday’s “Spicer and Co.“

“But if you’re pro life, if you’re religious, if you’re a second amendment supporter, I mean, what happens to you on the social media platforms is a disaster.”

Trump Jr. joined host Sean Spicer to explain how he is among the conservatives to be victimized by censorship and the pushing of the “liberal agenda” on social media.

“I’ve been a big and vocal, you know, antagonist of what they’ve done to try to censor Americans and their freedoms of speech under the guise of, ‘well, it’s our platform; we can do what we want,'” Trump added to Spicer. “But they get all these protections from the U.S. government that save them from liability, etc., that you don’t have that free-market aspect that so many of Republicans have refused to push on.”

Trump Jr. was celebrating President Donald Trump’s executive order signed last week to review Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

“So, it has become an issue; it’s real,” he added. “I’ve seen it happen to myself when I’ve had, say, the guts to attack some things in the media that are rather ridiculous but no one else is going to point out, I’ll do it.”

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

