https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/dont-threaten-cops-white-armed-vigilante-groups-patrolling-streets-fishtown-philly-video/

After several nights of lawlessness and looting in cities across America by Black Lives Matter and Antifa terrorists Americans are scared and fed up.

The Democrat leaders in city after city have failed in their responsibilities to keep the peace.

An NPR reporter was bloodied this weekend.

TRENDING: PURE EVIL: Police Chief Breaks Down After Describing How Richmond Leftist Rioters Torched Home with Children inside Then Blocked Fire Department (VIDEO)

Criminals and thugs rule the streets.

On Monday night President Trump promised Americans he will call in the US military if Democrat governors and mayors continue to fail.

In the meantime, all-white vigilante groups are patrolling the streets in Philadelphia’s Fishtown.

Hat Tip Cernovich–

“Don’t threaten our cops!”

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...