https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/epic-polk-county-sheriff-warns-rioters-try-break-peoples-homes-highly-recommending-blow-house-guns-video/

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd

Florida – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd did not mince words during his presser on Monday when he gave a very stern warning to looters.

Sheriff Judd said there were rumors on social media that rioters were planning to invade and loot homes in neighborhoods in Polk County.

So he fired a warning shot to the violent left-wing rioters.

“I would tell the [criminals] that if you value your life you probably shouldn’t do that in Polk County,” Sheriff Judd said.

He continued, “The people in Polk County like guns, they have guns, I encourage them to own guns and they’re going to be in their homes tonight with their guns loaded. And if you try to break into their homes to steal, to set fires, I’m highly recommending they blow you back out of the house with their guns.”

“So leave the community alone,” he added.

Bravo, Sheriff!

WATCH:

