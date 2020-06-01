https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/exclusive-suspected-groups-behind-riots-include-domestic-terrorists-black-lives-matter-us-islamists-others-linked-democrat-party/

We reported a couple days ago that recent riots in the US in many Democrat-led cities around the country are hardly spontaneous. They appear coordinated.

We suspected these riots were related to the same individuals involved in similar activities over the past year or years. These people were related to US based Islamist Organizations, domestic terrorists and others related to the Democrat Party.

We were right!

There clearly was no reason for the mass riots taking place around the country after the death of the individual at the hands of the police in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Everyone who saw the police brutality was appalled and outraged at the sight of the policeman kneeling on the victims neck for an incredibly long period of time. The man died. But nothing warrants the wholesale destruction of property and and riots around the US since that event.

TRENDING: NYC Mayor De Blasio’s Daughter, Chiara, Arrested For Blocking Traffic in Manhattan Riot

Here’s who we predicted were involved and what we know now:



1. Domestic Terrorists

Across the country we have seen numerous incidents of domestic terrorists tearing the big cities apart.

In Portland, Oregon, Antifa showed up as was expected:

In Boston more masked rioters:

The same in Washington DC where Antifa set a church on fire and attacked the people’s house – the White House:

In Santa Monica, Antifa set a police car on fire and chased the police away:

2. US Based Radical Islamists



In LA rioters vandalized a Jewish synagogue and then came back later in the night to burn it down:

In Minnesota, the Governor’s daughter and Ilhan Omar’s daughter were both sharing Intel with rioters:

3. Democrats

In New York City, the mayor’s daughter is involved in the protests:

Democrat Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to condemn the looters and rioters, she just attacked President Trump:

Democrat Presidential candidate Joe Biden looked weak while meeting with members of Black Lives Matter (another domestic group involved in the riots):

At Least 13 Joe Biden Staffers Donate to Group Supporting Violent Minnesota Looters and Rioters

It’s clear that the recent riots around the country are not spontaneous. They are coordinated and planned. There is a very high probability these riots are related to the same individuals involved in similar activities over the past year.



It is becoming clear, these people are related to US based Islamist Organizations, domestic terrorists and others related to the Democrat Party. These people hate America.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

