Far-left activist Tamika Mallory told CNN on Monday night that the way to handle those who were decimating the cities in violent riots and going around looting would be to “arrest the cops.”

“Tamika, what are you feeling tonight when you at what’s happening in cities around the country?” CNN’s Don Lemon asked.

“Well, to answer your question how I would handle looters, I would arrest the cops so we can get people off the street and into their homes and be able to really determine who may be looters, who may be criminals, and are actually protesters,” Mallory said.

Video: On CNN and without pushback from Don Lemon, Women’s March co-lead Tamika Mallory demands that ALL police officers be arrested. “To answer your question, how I would handle looters. I would arrest the cops.” Don asked if she meant the cops in the Floyd case. She said no. pic.twitter.com/J7QwNIHFHY — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 2, 2020

