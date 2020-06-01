https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/federal-county-courthouses-attacked-portland-rioters-smash-windows-start-fires/

After the Portland police successfully broke up crowds downtown earlier in the evening, thousands who had gathered in southeast Portland marched through the city and into downtown. They converged, one again, at the “Justice Center” where they engaged in a stand-off with riot cops.

Clashes outside Justice Center Video from around 11:30 pm on Sunday night outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland shows tense moments as police use flash bangs to deter protesters who were throwing fireworks at them.More: https://www.koin.com/local/multnomah-county/portland-protesters-civil-disturbance-day-3-george-floyd-05312020/ Posted by KOIN 6 on Sunday, May 31, 2020

Though it was tense, it remained peaceful until the protesters-turned-rioters started attacking the federal courthouse. They reported breached the courthouse:

Demonstrators have broken windows in the federal courthouse and made entry. PPB Sound Truck is advising them to leave the building immediately. Sound Truck is also advising the crowd to disperse toward the west. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 1, 2020

I’ve been told that windows were broken at the federal courthouse in Portland though I’m not sure. Here’s the scene, police pushed protesters away from the building pic.twitter.com/BYHkcqVzFZ — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) June 1, 2020

The federal courthouse in Portland pic.twitter.com/gkopkzjt3G — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) June 1, 2020

Police quickly started launching tear gas and flash bangs, and the crowd broke off in different directions. However, a large portion hung around in the area and then set their sights on the county courthouse:

Several fires were lit in the area:

Fires in Portland pic.twitter.com/qsmlR0dL6F — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) June 1, 2020

Small contained fire started at Portlandia statue in downtown Portland, OR. It was quickly put out by another protester proclaiming “peaceful protest” portlandprotest #portlandprotests#georgefloyd#GeorgeFloydProtests pic.twitter.com/hwhLGK9O2F — concerned us citizen (@freed0msn0tfree) June 1, 2020

Rioters started launching fireworks at the police:

Demonstrators are setting off numerous fireworks and aerial mortars at officers. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 1, 2020

Plenty of fresh smashy smashy:

Lots of new broken glass at Sixth and Main in Portland pic.twitter.com/w2KGE4Xm55 — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) June 1, 2020

Individuals continue to damage property, set fires and vandalize buildings in downtown. PPB continues to message to people that this is an unlawful assembly and civil disturbance and they need to leave now. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 1, 2020

The terrorists started to pull the boards off fresh and/or shattered windows:

Attempt to peel off wood, police give chase pic.twitter.com/moHgkkGoQD — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) June 1, 2020

Police continued to chase down splinter groups and toss out tear gas.

KGW covered the mayhem for several hours (Skip to about 2:15:00):

WATCH LIVE: Sky 8 Thousands of demonstrators have gathered at the Multnomah County Justice Center in downtown Portland after a peaceful march across the city in protest of the death of George Floyd. Latest: https://www.kgw.com/article/news/local/third-day-of-protests-in-portland-over-death-of-george-floyd/283-bc20341a-1ebc-4288-bc55-7918173c4921 Posted by KGW-TV on Sunday, May 31, 2020

Here’s another good stream from an independent YouTuber:

