https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/federal-prosecutors-arrest-st-louis-man-distributing-information-create-napalm/

A Saint Louis man Marcus Marlvin Hunt was arrested this week and charged by Federal prosecutors for distributing information to create homemade explosives and and napalm.

Hunt’s recipe was posted on his Facebook page.

Hunt posted several times this week following the death of George Floyd.

KMOV reported:

TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Minnesota Governor’s Daughter Hope Walz Was Tweeting Out Intel to Violent Looters and Rioters Just Like Ilhan Omar’s Daughter Isra Hirsi

Two people, including at least one St. Louis man, have been charged by Federal prosecutors in St. Louis in connection with the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. News 4 exclusively obtained the charging documents against Marcus Marlvin Hunt who investigators say was distributing information to create homemade explosives to kill or injure people. Little is known about the second person charged, because the documents are not yet public. The charging documents say members of a St. Louis Joint Terrorism Task Force, including members of the FBI and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, were working to “identify potential flash-points for violence” in the wake of Floyd’s death and were monitoring social media activity for “evidence of imminent acts of violence,” during which time they identified Hunt. On his Facebook page, Hunt posted prolifically about protests in the wake of Floyd’s death. But the US Attorney in St. Louis says some of those posts constituted a crime: distribution of information related to explosives, destructive devices, and weapons of mass destruction. On May 27, Hunt allegedly posted step-by-step instructions on how to create napalm at home, using gasoline and Styrofoam. In another post, he wrote that “napalm is an enormously destructive weapon. It’s very sticky and can adhere to the skin even after ignition, causing terrible burns.”

Hunt’s facebook page is still live.

Including his threats of violence.

It should be noted that there are several internet postings and videos that describe what Hunt was suggesting.

So it’s not clear why prosecutors singled out Hunt.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

