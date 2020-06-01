https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/500580-flash-bangs-amid-protests-near-white-house-heard-in-background-of

Flash bangs could be heard from the Rose Garden Monday as law enforcement officials fired tear gas at demonstrators while President TrumpDonald John TrumpFauci says his meetings with Trump have ‘dramatically decreased’ McEnany criticizes DC mayor for not imposing earlier curfew amid protests Stopping Israel’s annexation is a US national security interest MORE delivered remarks on his response to nationwide protests and violence in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

At several moments during Trump’s brief address, the loud bangs could be heard as the president discussed plans to dispatch military in the nation’s capital after demonstrators set fires near the White House the night before.

During his address, Trump also warned those he referred to as “organizers of this terror to be on notice that you will face severe criminal penalties and lengthy sentences in jail.”

The remarks come as a number of cities across the country have seen protests, some of which have involved looting and arson, against police brutality following Floyd’s death last week in police custody.

Shortly before Trump’s address on Monday, footage showed officials trying to disperse protesters amid loud bangs as tear gas lingered in the air near the White House.

This is what happened on the other side of the White House only 5 minutes before President Trump began remarks in the Rose Garden. pic.twitter.com/n3UNLTBAKn — Allie Malloy (@AlliemalCNN) June 1, 2020

Within ten minutes, all of the protesters in front of the White House were moved before the president began speaking in the Rose Garden. You can still hear flash bangs going off. pic.twitter.com/n0ZrDlP8Mj — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 1, 2020

