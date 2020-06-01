https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/bryan-preston/2020/06/01/florida-sheriff-grady-judd-speaks-for-america-n481418

I don’t know about you, but I’m looking for signs of genuine leadership at the state and local level. Someone who will step up and stare down the criminals eyeball to eyeball, make arrests, clean up the streets, and protect lives and property. America needs leaders.

But America is being torn apart.

Of course, it can be difficult to find real leaders when the media refuses to respect or highlight them. Real leaders’ cities are at peace, and because of that, they’re out of the headlines.Too many in the media confuse preening and virtue signaling with leadership.

Sheriff Grady Judd won’t let his part of America die on his watch. The Polk County sheriff has a very simple and clear message for rioters and looters considering plaguing his county.

Don’t. Because Americans will stop you.

[embedded content]

“I have received information from social media, that some of the criminals were going to take some of their criminal conduct into the neighborhood. I would tell them if you value your life you probably shouldn’t do that in Polk County. Because the people of Polk County like guns. They have guns. I encourage them to own guns.”

How many law enforcement officers encourage Americans to exercise our Second Amendment rights? Not nearly enough. Many sheriffs do, but not enough others.

Sheriff Judd continued: “They’re gonna be in their homes tonight. With their guns loaded. And if you try to break into their homes to steal, to set fires, I’m highly recommending they blow you back out of the house with their guns.”

Clear enough, criminals? If it’s not, look up Florida’s castle doctrine.

Americans are literally crying out for leaders just like Sheriff Judd. They’re not getting local leadership in too many places, and our cities are being destroyed.

Imagine if every sheriff, police chief, mayor, and governor spoke as forcefully and clearly to draw the line and show whose side they are on.

Our nation would not have experienced the orgy of violence of the past week.

