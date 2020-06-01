https://hotair.com/archives/ed-morrissey/2020/06/01/floyd-brother-calls-peace-family-blood-not/

No one has more right to outrage and anger than the Floyd family, Terrence Floyd told ABC News, but they want people to stop destroying communities in George Floyd’s name. “They’re using this as an excuse to be stupid,” Floyd said about his brother’s death at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers. The family wants an end to all of the rioting not just in the Twin Cities but around the country, which they see as an affront to the way George Floyd lived his life. “Do something positive,” he urged, “stop making excuses” (via Townhall):

“[S]ometimes I get angry, I want to bust some heads, too,” Terrence Floyd told ABC News. “I wanna just go crazy. But I’m here. My brother wasn’t about that. My brother was about peace. You’ll hear a lot of people say he was a gentle giant.” … “Don’t tear up your town, all of this is not necessary because if his own family and blood is not doing it, then why are you?” said Terrence Floyd. “If his own family and blood are trying to deal with it and be positive about it, and go another route to seek justice, then why are you out here tearing up your community? Because when you’re finished and turn around and want to go buy something, you done tore it up. So now you messed up your own living arrangements. So just relax. Justice will be served.”

The Floyd family and George’s girlfriend have made a valiant effort to advocate for peace in the eruption of anger following his death. Unfortunately, most of the street action seen in the Twin Cities and elsewhere don’t have much to do with George Floyd. The legitimate protests over his death have been used for cover by violent agitators with an entirely different agenda, and they’re not likely to be swayed by Terrence Floyd’s sensible argument for dialing down the tensions.

The younger Floyd also told ABC that he plans to come to Minneapolis soon, along with civil-rights activists from New York City. Floyd appeared on Good Morning America to discuss the trip with Rev. Kevin McCall, who wore a mask with George Floyd’s picture and the words “We Can’t Breathe” on it:

“I just want to feel my brother’s spirit … to connect with him again.” Terrence Floyd reacts to the protests that have erupted across the country after his brother’s death as he plans to make a visit to the site where his brother died in Minneapolis. https://t.co/we0hSARItv pic.twitter.com/f5a0HfABR3 — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 1, 2020

Terrence Floyd said on “GMA” that he is traveling from his home in New York City on Tuesday to visit the site in Minneapolis where his brother drew his last breath. “I just want to feel my brother’s spirit,” he said. “Just connect with him again.” The Rev. Kevin McCall and other civil rights activists from the New York City area will be joining Terrence Floyd on that trip to “call for peace and unity.” “We can be able to call for justice, but we need peace as well,” McCall said. “Nobody is more angry than the family.”

Hopefully Floyd’s message of peace and positive action gets taken to heart by those committing violence. Since the violence doesn’t have much to do with Floyd’s death except as an exploitation of it, the need for National Guard control will likely — and sadly — continue. Kudos to Terrence Floyd and his family for doing all they can regardless of whether it works or not, though.

