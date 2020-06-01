http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/yEmlQe3wscU/

Former United States Attorney General Loretta Lynch on Monday called for the nation’s leader, particularly President Donald Trump, to hear what protesters are saying as they demand justice and change after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis while in police custody.

Lynch told Gayle King of CBS’s “This Morning” that protesters want leaders to understand and hear their pain. She urged them to express their empathy and voice hope for change and healing.

“I think that what we look for in our leaders and what we hope for in our leaders, particularly our president, is to be heard,” Lynch stated. “We want them to hear us. We want them to hear our pain. We want them to lead the entire country. We want them to look at us, even if our experience is not their experience, we want to see empathy and an ability to connect and an ability to say, ‘Even if I’m not experiencing what you’re experiencing, I do see the pain that this is causing. And we as a country will come together and work to heal.’ That’s what we look to see, and I leave it to people to decide where that message is coming from at this point in time.”

