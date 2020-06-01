https://www.dailywire.com/news/george-floyd-brother-urges-peace-says-message-getting-lost-in-rioting-my-brother-was-about-peace

Over the weekend, Terrence Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, spoke out against the violent riots taking place across the nation — actions supposedly being taken in protest of Floyd’s death.

Terrence made it clear that this would not be what his bother wanted, noting that Floyd he was a peaceful man.

Protests that quickly turned violent started to pop up across the nation last week in reaction to viral video showing the arrest of Floyd, who is black. In the video, a police officer has his knee on the 46-year-old’s neck for over eight minutes. Floyd later died.

“I’m outraged, too. Sometimes I get angry, I want to bust some heads, too,” Terrence told ABC News. “I wanna get — just go crazy. But I’m here to just — My brother wasn’t about that. My brother was about peace. You’ll hear a lot of people say, he was a gentle giant.”

“You’ll see him coming and over and say, ‘wow he’s a big dude,’ but then when you talk to him and he’s all about positivity, motivation. I just can’t believe he’s gone,” Terrence continued.

“I just had to come down here to speak to people and let people know that, just channel your anger elsewhere,” he said. “Don’t tear up your town, all of this is not necessary, because if his own family and blood is not doing it, then why are you? If his own family and blood are trying to deal with it and be positive about it, and go another route to seek justice, then why are you out here tearing up your community?”

“Because when you’re finished and turn around and then you wanna to go buy something, you done tore it up,” he warned. “So now you messed up your own living arrangements. So just relax. Justice will be served.”

The ABC News reported asked Terrence, “Are you afraid the message is getting lost because of all of this?”

“Yes, sir. I am,” he responded.

Despite Terrence’s message, protests quickly turned ugly across the nation; arson, looting, and violence in places like Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York City, Rochester, Richmond, and other cities, have all escalated.

As reported last week, the Floyd family “reportedly plans to hire high-profile medical examiner Dr. Michael Baden, the former New York City medical examiner who performed the independent autopsy on Jeffrey Epstein and testified in the trial of O.J. Simpson.”

Since Floyd’s death, all four officers involved in the arrest have been fired, the FBI and Department of Justice have opened official investigations, and, on Friday, Derek Chauvin, the officer at the center of the incident, was taken into custody and charged with third-degree murder.

WATCH:

“My brother wasn’t about that.” George Floyd’s brother condemns the violent protests across the countrypic.twitter.com/Tc50USfFDN — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) June 1, 2020

