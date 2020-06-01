https://www.theblaze.com/news/george-floyd-brother-pleads-peace

Terrence Floyd, the younger brother of George Floyd, called for an end to the riots taking place in his brother’s name, saying his brother favored peace and wouldn’t support what’s going on.

“I’m outraged too,” Floyd told KTRK-TV. “Sometimes, I get angry and I want to bust some heads too. I want to get — I just want to go crazy. My brother wasn’t about that. My brother was about peace. You will hear a lot of people say, he was a gentle giant. You’ll see him coming and you’ll say, ‘Oh wow, that’s a big dude,’ but when you speak to him he’s all about positivity, motivation, and I just can’t believe he’s gone.”

Terrence Floyd questioned why — if his brother’s family wasn’t reacting violently to the tragedy — anyone else would feel justified in causing destruction in his name.

“Just channel your anger elsewhere,” Floyd said. “Don’t tear up your town. All of this is not necessary, because if his own family is not doing it, then why are you? If his own family and blood is trying to deal with it and be positive about it, and go another route to seek justice, then why are you out here tearing up your community?

“Because when you’re finished, and you turn around and you want to go buy something, you’ve torn it up. Now you’ve messed up your own living arrangements,” Floyd continued. “So just relax. Justice will be served.”

Terrence Floyd visited a memorial in Minneapolis near the location where his brother was killed Monday, and those gathered knelt down and prayed, and the family reiterated its calls for peace as justice for George Floyd is sought.

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis Police Department officer who put his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes before he died, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

