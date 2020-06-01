https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/george-floyds-brother-speaks-rally-condemns-violence-not-going-bring-brother-back/

Terrence Floyd, brother of George Floyd, addressed the crowd at the spot where his brother was killed. In his emotional plea, he condemned the violence, saying

“I understand y’all upset, but like it was already said, I doubt y’all half as upset as I am. So if I’m not over here wilin’ out, if I’m not over here blowing up stuff, if I’m not over here messing up my community, what are y’all doing? What are y’all doing?!?! Y’all doing nothing! Because that’s not gonna bring my brother back at all! It may feel good for the moment, just like when you drink, but when it comes down you gonna wonder what you did. My family is a peaceful family. My family is God fearing. Yeah, we upset, but we’re not gonna be reptitious. In every case of police brutaliy, the same thing has been happening. Y’all protest, y’all destroy stuff, and they don’t move. You know why they don’t move? Because it’s not their stuff, it’s our stuff. So they want us to destroy our stuff. They’re not going to move. So let’s do this another way.”

He went to on to encourage people vote and pay more attention to the civic process, before leading the crowd in a series of chants.

He talked about his brother, saying

“My brother moved here from Houston. And I used to talk to him on the phone. He loved it here. He started driving a truck, he was good. So I don’t — I highly doubt — no, I don’t — no, I know he would not want you all to be doing this. And I’m not saying the people here. Whoever’s doing it. Relax.”

He also thanked everyone for the outpouring of support,

“On behalf of the Floyd family, thank you. Thank you for the love, thank you for the flowers, thank you for the memorials. Thank you.”

VIDEO:

