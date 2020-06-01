https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/germanys-afd-party-trump-needs-go-antifa-internationally/

US President Donald Trump announced his intention to designate “Antifa” as a terrorist organization. Petr Bystron, AfD Spokesman on the Foreign Policy Committee of the German Bundestag, commented:

“Donald Trump is doing the right thing in designating these violent extremist groups as terrorists. Antifa is an anti-democratic hate group whose radical left-wing ideology rejects the free market and freedom of speech. The Alternative for Germany applauds President Trump’s announcement and urges the EU and German government to follow suit and finally act against these openly violent and extremists gangs.

American Antifa is modeled on German Antifa, and finds its supporters in the German mainstream media and politics. German Antifa stages regular violent attacks on AfD members like Frank Magnitz, hunted US journalists like Tim Pool on the street in Hamburg at the G20 summit, and just two weeks ago put a union activist a coma in Stuttgart. Author Ed Klein also documented meetings between US Antifa and ISIS in Hamburg at the G20 riots 2018.

The AfD, the largest opposition party in the German Bundestag, has been attacked and terrorized by Antifa for years, to the applause and encouragement of left-wing media and politicians. We urge the US government to examine the international Antifa terror network all the way up to the highest levels in press and government, and issue travel bans and international arrest warrants where necessary and appropriate.”

https://twitter.com/PetrBystronAfD/status/1267393739443654656?s=20

In Germany this would mean arresting President Steinmeier and two Bundestag chairs, who all have antifa ties.#Steinmeier #claudiaRoth #PetraPau https://t.co/44qM0QesHR — ᴘᴇᴛʀ ʙʏsᴛʀᴏɴ (@PetrBystronAfD) June 1, 2020

Petr Bystron is the Speaker of the Alternative for Germany party (AfD) on the Foreign Policy Committee of the German Bundestag. He received the “Eagle Award” of the Phyllis Schafly Foundation 2018, the first European to do so.

