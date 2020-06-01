https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/good-american-patriots-standing-justice-cleaning-messes-left-behind-far-left-rioters/

Americans around the country are standing up for justice and cleaning up the messes left behind by far-left rioters and anarchists this past weekend.

In Minneapolis a group of American loving patriots came out and cleaned up the areas destroyed by the violent anti-American protesters the night before.

In Philadelphia a group of Americans came out and guarded their local Walmart to prevent it from being vandalized by the far-left anarchist rioters there:

TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Minnesota Governor’s Daughter Hope Walz Was Tweeting Out Intel to Violent Looters and Rioters Just Like Ilhan Omar’s Daughter Isra Hirsi

In Huntington Beach, California, local residents cheered the police when they arrived to ensure peace:

Good Americans around the country are standing for justice and standing against the lying left radical rioters.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...