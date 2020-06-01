https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/governor-cuomo-goes-cnn-trashes-trump-calling-military-crush-leftist-mobs-looters-looters-wipe-fifth-avenue-ny-city-video/

Just stunning.
Governor Andrew Cuomo went on CNN on Monday night to trash President Trump and his “shameful” display today praying at St. John’s historic church after it was torched.
The New York Governor then ATTACKED President Trump for calling out the US military to help quash the violent leftist protests breaking out across the country.

Governor Cuomo: “What the president today did, was he called out the American military against American citizens. That’s what they did. They used the American military to push back a peaceful protest which everyone watched on TV just so he could have a photo-op of walking to a church. When was the last time you saw the American military called out against Americans?”

TRENDING: PURE EVIL: Police Chief Breaks Down After Describing How Richmond Leftist Rioters Torched Home with Children inside Then Blocked Fire Department (VIDEO)

As Cuomo was speaking the leftist mobs and looters were moving in to loot numerous stores in downtown Manhattan on Fifth Avenue including The Macy’s Store!

Is it time for Cuomo to focus on the looters instead of President Trump?

100% (11 Votes)

0% (0 Votes)

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...