https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/governor-cuomo-goes-cnn-trashes-trump-calling-military-crush-leftist-mobs-looters-looters-wipe-fifth-avenue-ny-city-video/

Just stunning.

Governor Andrew Cuomo went on CNN on Monday night to trash President Trump and his “shameful” display today praying at St. John’s historic church after it was torched.

The New York Governor then ATTACKED President Trump for calling out the US military to help quash the violent leftist protests breaking out across the country.

Governor Cuomo: “What the president today did, was he called out the American military against American citizens. That’s what they did. They used the American military to push back a peaceful protest which everyone watched on TV just so he could have a photo-op of walking to a church. When was the last time you saw the American military called out against Americans?”

“I was shocked at the force they used,” says @NYGovCuomo of protesters in Washington, DC being pelted with rubber bullets. Cuomo calls the President walking to a nearby church and displaying a bible amid the protests “shameful,” saying it was simply “a photo opportunity.” pic.twitter.com/BL58rpjjXc — CNN (@CNN) June 2, 2020

TRENDING: PURE EVIL: Police Chief Breaks Down After Describing How Richmond Leftist Rioters Torched Home with Children inside Then Blocked Fire Department (VIDEO)

As Cuomo was speaking the leftist mobs and looters were moving in to loot numerous stores in downtown Manhattan on Fifth Avenue including The Macy’s Store!

5th Ave in New York being ransacked by protesters – a peaceful march turned into looting in a flash @10NewsFirst pic.twitter.com/V7A9E7j2p2 — Eammon Atkinson (@EammonAtkinson) June 1, 2020

Peaceful protests in New York looting Nike store with police nowhere to be seen pic.twitter.com/l0sthBmlhp — CryptøManiac101 (@_Crypto_Maniac_) June 2, 2020

Is it time for Cuomo to focus on the looters instead of President Trump? 100% (11 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Oh Nahhh bro New York goin crrazy right now with tha looting pic.twitter.com/H3F5v5ILYl — Le Fine$$e (@phillymontanna) May 31, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

