https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kamala-harris-hakeem-jeffries-paul-manafort-michael-cohen/2020/06/01/id/970035

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., are calling on federal prison officials to explain why two associates of President Donald Trump were granted early release when other prisoners were denied.

Trump’s former campaign chair Paul Manafort and his former attorney Michael Cohen have both been moved out of federal prison facilities and are current confined to their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic. Harris and Jeffries wrote a letter to federal officials asking why they were released when more at-risk prisoners were forced to remain in prisons.

“These examples make clear that there are two systems of justice in our country — one for President Trump and his associates, and another for everyone else. These examples also heighten our concern about the politicization of the Department of Justice,” they wrote to Attorney General William Barr and Federal Bureau of Prisons director Michael Carvajal, according to The Hill.

They asked if there was anyone at the White House who asked or suggested a transfer for Cohen or Manafort, and to be provided with a breakdown of all 3,544 inmates who have been transferred to home confinement since Barr issued a memo loosening restrictions March 26.

