https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/500582-harris-trump-just-tear-gassed-peaceful-protesters-for-a-photo-op

Sen. Kamala HarrisKamala Devi HarrisJudd Gregg: Biden — a path to the presidency, or not Vogue’s Anna Wintour urges Biden to pick woman of color for VP Biden should name a ‘team of colleagues’ MORE (D-Calif.) accused President Trump Donald John TrumpFauci says his meetings with Trump have ‘dramatically decreased’ McEnany criticizes DC mayor for not imposing earlier curfew amid protests Stopping Israel’s annexation is a US national security interest MORE of firing tear gas at peaceful protesters “for a photo op.”

“Donald Trump just tear-gassed peaceful protesters for a photo op,” Harris tweeted Monday.

Donald Trump just tear-gassed peaceful protesters for a photo op. https://t.co/nRzF0V4Kg5 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Several loud bangs echoed before Trump took the podium in the Rose Garden as law enforcement fired tear gas into a crowd of peaceful protesters.

Trump then walked from the White House to St. John’s Church and held up a Bible as he took pictures with staff.

As Trump spoke in the Rose Garden, hundreds of people were gathered just outside Lafayette Park across the street from the White House to protest for the fourth consecutive night as part of the nationwide demonstrations that have sprung up in response to George Floyd’s death.

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) instituted a citywide curfew to go into effect at 7 p.m. Monday, following outbreaks of violent demonstrations across the capital the night before.

Floyd died last week in Minneapolis police custody after an officer knelt on his neck for several minutes. The officer, Derek Chauvin, was fired and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Three other officers were fired but not charged.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

