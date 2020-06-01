https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/500584-here-are-the-places-that-have-imposed-curfews-amid-george-floyd-protests

State and local officials across the country have imposed curfews following protests over George Floyd‘s killing in Minneapolis last week.

While many of the demonstrations have been peaceful, others have turned violent, prompting mayors and governors to call in the National Guard and impose curfews.

Here are the places where curfews have been issued. This list will be updated.

Atlanta

The curfew in Atlanta began May 31, lasting from 9 p.m. until sunrise. It has been extended to June 2.

Arizona

Gov. Doug Ducey (R) issued a statewide curfew on May 31. It will last from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily until June 8.

The declaration also authorizes “expanded National Guard mobilization to protect life and property throughout the state,” Ducey said.

Atlantic City, N.J.

The Atlantic City Police announced a citywide curfew on May 31, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The curfew will remain in effect until June 8.

Beverly Hills, Calif.

The City of Beverly Hills on May 30 imposed a curfew from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. It was extended through June 2 and revised: 1 p.m. for the business district and 4 p.m. citywide, with both lasting until 5:30 a.m.

Charleston County, S.C.

City Council Chairman Elliot Summey (R) announced on May 30 that a curfew would be enforced from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. It was later extended and remains in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day until June 2.

Chicago

Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) announced on May 31 that a curfew would be imposed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice.

“In addition… Governor Pritzker—at my request—has ordered a small contingent of the National Guard to maintain a limited presence and support our police in order to ensure we don’t have a repeat of last night,” Lightfood tweeted.

Cincinnati

The city announced on May 30 that a curfew would last from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. It will be lifted on June 2.

Cleveland

The city implemented a curfew which began on May 30 and has since been extended through June 2. The curfew lasts from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Columbus, Ohio

The city announced on June 1 that a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. will remain in effect until rescinded by the mayor.

Dallas

A curfew was imposed May 31 in parts of the city including downtown Dallas, the Cedars, Deep Ellum, Uptown and Victory Park. The curfew starts at 7 p.m. and lasts until 6 a.m. and will remain active “for the next several days,” Dallas Police Chief Reneé Hall said.

Denver

Mayor Michael B. Hancock (D) announced on May 31 that a curfew would be implemented through June 1, from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. The curfew has since been extended until June 5 at 5 a.m.

District of Columbia

Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) announced on May 31 that a curfew would be enforced from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. On June 1, she said a two-day curfew would begin at 7 p.m. and last until 6 a.m.

Fort Worth, Texas

Mayor Betsy Price (R) imposed a curfew on June 1 beginning at 8 p.m and ending at 6 a.m. the following day.

Indianapolis

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced May 31 that a curfew would be implemented from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The curfew has since been extended until June 2 at 4 a.m.

Kenosha County, Wis.

Mayor John Antaramian (D) imposed a one-day curfew on the city of Kenosha on June 1 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Kenosha County imposed a curfew on May 31 from 8:30 pm to 7 a.m. which remains active until June 2.

Los Angeles

Mayor Eric Garcetti (D) announced a curfew on May 30. It initially was only for downtown Los Angeles, but was later expanded citywide. The curfew extends from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. and is scheduled to be lifted on June 2.

Louisville, Ky.

Mayor Greg Fischer (D) announced on May 30 that a curfew would be enforced from 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. It has since been extended through June 8.

Miami

The city said on May 30 that a curfew would be imposed from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. The curfew is now in effect from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. and will continue until further notice.

Milwaukee

Mayor Tom Barrett (D) announced on May 30 that a curfew would be imposed from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. The curfew has since been extended until June 2, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. the following day.

Minneapolis and St. Paul

Mayor Jacob Frey (D) announced an 8 p.m. curfew on May 30. The curfew has since been extended to June 2, from 10 p.m to 4 a.m.

“What started as largely peaceful protests for George Floyd have turned to outright looting and domestic terrorism in our region,” Frey tweeted on Saturday. “We need you to stay home tonight.”

Nashville

Mayor John Cooper (D) and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) implemented a curfew on May 31, starting at 8 p.m. It has since been extended to Jun1 at 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

New York City

Gov. Andrew CuomoAndrew CuomoNew York curfew moved up to 8 pm Rudy Giuliani calls on Cuomo to remove Bill de Blasio Amash readying legislation allowing victims to sue officers MORE (D) on June 1 announced a city-wide curfew from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Oakland, Calif.

Oakland issued a statement on June 1 that the city would be under a curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. It will remain in effect until further notice.

The curfew was imposed after shots were fired at the Oakland Police Administration Building in the early morning of June 1.

Orange County, Fla.

Mayor Jerry Demings (D) signed an emergency executive order on May 31 that imposed a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. It will remain in effect until terminated by executive order.

Philadelphia

Mayor Jim Kenney (D) implemented a citywide curfew on May 30 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. It has since been extended to June 2 and lengthened from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh imposed a curfew on May 30, from 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. It has since been extended to the morning of June 2.

Portland, Ore.

Mayor Ted Wheeler (D) imposed a curfew on May 30 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. It has since been extended to June 2.

Richmond

Gov. Ralph Northam (D) imposed a curfew on May 31 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. It will remain active until June 3.

San Francisco

Mayor London Breed (D) announced the city would impose a curfew on May 31, starting at 9 p.m. and ending at 5 a.m. It’s in effect until further notice.

San Jose, Calif.

San Jose announced on May 31 that a curfew would be enforced from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. It will remain in effect until the order is terminated.

Santa Monica, Calif.

Santa Monica said on May 30 it would enforce a curfew from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. The curfew will now continue at 1 p.m. for the business district and 4 p.m. citywide until 5:30 a.m. for both.

Scott County, Iowa

Officials announced during a June 1 press conference that the county would be under curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Scott County Board of Supervisors Chair Tony Knobbe said the curfew would be in effect “until further notice.”

The curfew came after shots were fired in Davenport, leading to two deaths and two injuries, including a police officer, The Washington Post reported.

Seattle

Mayor Jenny Durkan (D) first announced a curfew on May 30, one that would run from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. The curfew has since been extended from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

West Hollywood, Calif.

The city announced May 30 that it would impose a curfew from 8 p.m. to sunrise.

