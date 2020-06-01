http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/3LQYwLch5vk/

Hollywood celebrities including Jamie Foxx, Ariana Grande, John Cusack, Emily Ratajkowski, and Kendrick Sampson showed sympathy for protestors demonstrating around the country over the weekend by joining them in the streets, even as many of the marches turned violent, resulting in extensive destruction and looting.

Rioters ravaged sections of Los Angeles over the weekend prompting city officials to impose a county-wide curfew on Sunday. The riots originated in downtown L.A. but spread throughout the county over the weekend, reaching Santa Monica and Long Beach. Looters pillaged retail stores as rioters set cars ablaze and destroyed private property.

Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx traveled to Minneapolis where he appeared alongside activists to show his support for their protest over the death of George Floyd.

Jamie Foxx joins social justice advocates in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in solidarity over the death of George Floyd: “All I wanted to do is let you know that we’re not afraid to stand…we’re not afraid of the moment.” https://t.co/elUVBZ8dWy pic.twitter.com/StA6R7mH2u — ABC News (@ABC) May 29, 2020

Pop star Ariana Grande posted photos on Twitter of protests in Beverly Hills and West Hollywood, indicating that she was among the crowds on Saturday. She emphasized the peaceful nature of the protest while omitting any reference to the violent riots taking place nearby in L.A.’s Fairfax district, where cars were set on fire and stores were destroyed.

“We were passionate, we were loud, we were loving,” she tweeted.

hours and miles of peaceful protesting yesterday that got little to no coverage.

all throughout beverly hills and west hollywood we chanted, people beeped and cheered along.

we were passionate, we were loud, we were loving.

cover this too please. #BLACKLIVESMATTER https://t.co/vD90CEtF94 pic.twitter.com/GZ6uKDfPM7 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 31, 2020

John Cusack took to thee streets to film rioters in Chicago on Saturday, claiming that police came after him with batons.”Cops didn’t like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike. Ahhm here’s the audio,” he tweeted.

Cops didn’t like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike.

Ahhm here’s the audio pic.twitter.com/tfaOoVCw5v” — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 31, 2020

These were some of the peace officers – who gently tuned up my bike with their batons- pic.twitter.com/atMf8VaV6l — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 31, 2020

Actor and rapper Nick Cannon also traveled to Minneapolis in order to participate in protests.

Nick Cannon: Why I Had to Go to Minneapolis https://t.co/pQwXaXRHKR via @variety — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) June 1, 2020

Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski tweeted a photo of herself marching in the streets of Los Angeles on Saturday, holding a sign that said “Dismantle Power Structures of Oppression.” She also called on the police to be defunded.

Kendrick Sampson, who stars in HBO’s Insecure, was at the Fairfax riots and claimed that he was hit by rubber bullets and batons. “They shot me four times already. I already got hurt and I got hit with a baton,” Sampson said on social media.

Thor: Ragnarok actress Tessa Thompson posted video from L.A. protests on Saturday.

Rapper J. Cole was photographed attending a protest in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Saturday.

J. Cole has joined the protest in downtown Fayetteville, NC. So remember all the rappers who were out here donating and supporting when its time to buy albums. pic.twitter.com/OjJWRLFtJy — OBJ said ask about him (@evelynvwoodsen) May 30, 2020

