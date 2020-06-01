https://thehill.com/homenews/news/500406-famed-washington-dc-monuments-defaced-in-night-of-protests

Numerous Washington, D.C. landmarks were the target of vandalism Sunday evening as protests in the nation’s capital over the police-involved killing of George Floyd entered their third day.

Photos posted on Twitter by the National Park Service (NPS) showed graffiti on several monuments including the Lincoln Memorial, the World War II Memorial and the Brigadier General Casimir Pulaski Statue in Freedom Plaza.

“In the wake of last night’s demonstrations, there are numerous instances of vandalism to sites around the National Mall. For generations the Mall has been our nation’s premier civic gathering space for non-violent demonstrations, and we ask individuals to carry on that tradition,” NPS said in a tweet.

In the wake of last night’s demonstrations, there are numerous instances of vandalism to sites around the National Mall. For generations the Mall has been our nation’s premier civic gathering space for non-violent demonstrations, and we ask individuals to carry on that tradition. pic.twitter.com/LmIHfW2AHj — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) May 31, 2020

Elsewhere in D.C., the Washington Monument was seen by TV helicopters engulfed by smoke as fires raged in several places near the White House.

Smoke from multiple fires rising up in front of the Washington Monument #Chopper4 looking south from Maryland, White House center screen. #BreakingNews @nbcwashington #protests2020 #GeorgeFloydProtests pic.twitter.com/WNtPkgYCtD — Brad Freitas (@Chopper4Brad) June 1, 2020

Protests have raged in cities across the country over the death of Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody. Video footage showed a now-fired officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes while Floyd said he could not breathe. The officer has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Monuments in several states were vandalized in support of the protests and one Confederate monument in Birmingham, Ala., was destroyed.

Protesters pull down confederate monument in Linn Park. @WBRCnews pic.twitter.com/CWU12oJjyC — Brittany Dionne (@BrittanyDtvNews) June 1, 2020

Monument Avenue has become a big attraction this morning. Lots of folks out snapping pics of the graffiti on nearly every Confederate Monument. Protesters also put a noose around Jefferson Davis’ neck. @myVPM #GeorgeFloydProtests pic.twitter.com/zyoQdJOQAW — Roberto Roldan (@ByRobertoR) May 31, 2020

Mayor Muriel Bowser’s (D) office did not immediately return a request for comment from The Hill regarding the damage in Washington.

