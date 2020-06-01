https://www.theblaze.com/news/de-blasio-proud-daughter-arrested

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters that he is “proud” of his daughter for getting arrested for her role in protests Saturday night in Manhattan.

During a news conference Monday, the mayor noted that neither he nor his wife Chirlane McCray were aware of their 25-year-old daughter Chiara’s “intention to get arrested,” but that after hearing her recount the story, he supported her actions.

“I love my daughter deeply. I honor her. She is such a good human being. She only wants to do good in the world. She wants to see a better and more peaceful world,” Bill de Blasio said.

“I’m proud of her that she cares so much she was willing to go out there and do something about it,” he continued.

Chiara was reportedly taken into police custody Saturday night for blocking traffic on Broadway — one of the busiest streets in New York City — while protesting against the tragic death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who died after an officer knelt on his neck during an arrest on May 25.

When police asked the crowd to disburse, Chiara allegedly refused, leading to her receiving a citation for unlawful assembly.

Chiara was allegedly with a large group of individuals, some of whom were fighting with police and throwing objects at them. Though law enforcement sources told the New York Daily News that Chiara did not throw anything during the protest.

“She was acting peacefully,” de Blasio said during the news conference. “She believes everything she did was in the spirit of peaceful, respectful protest.

“I admire that she was out there trying to change something she thought was unjust and trying to do something in a peaceful manner,” he said.

Tens of thousands across the country hit the streets over the weekend in demonstrations that quickly turned violent. On Saturday, Attorney General William Barr blamed much of the violence and looting on “anarchistic and far-left extremists” who have exploited the protests to pursue their own agenda.

