Two independent medical examiners hired by George Floyd’s family have determined that the 46-year-old Minneapolis man died of homicide at the scene of the incident, as a result of “asphyxiation from sustained pressure,” according to a statement released by the family’s attorney.

This determination contradicts the official medical examiner’s preliminary findings, which suggested that there were “no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxiation or strangulation,” according to a criminal complaint previously obtained by CNN.

“What we found is consistent with what people saw. There is no other health issue that could cause or contribute to the death,” said former NYC chief medical examiner Dr. Michael Baden, who has examined other high-profile deaths. “Police have this false impression that if you can talk, you can breathe. That’s not true.”

Benjamin Crump, the lead counsel for Floyd’s family, released a statement saying that the autopsy was conducted in collaboration with Dr. Allecia Wilson, an assistant professor of forensic pathology at The University of Michigan. The statement says the asphyxiation was due to “neck and back compression that led to a lack of bloodflow to the brain.”

“Sustained pressure on the right side of Mr. Floyd’s carotid artery impeded blood flow to the brain, and weight on his back impeded his ability to breathe,” continued the statement. “The independent examiners found that weight on the back, handcuffs and positioning were contributing factors because they impaired the ability of Mr. Floyd’s diaphragm to function.”

On the same day as the independent medical examiners’ autopsy results were announced, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner released a full report declaring Floyd’s death a homicide caused by “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression.”

As The Daily Wire previously reported, a criminal complaint against former officer Derek Chauvin said that the medical examiner’s preliminary findings indicated that Floyd’s death was likely due to a combination of factors, including the arrest, prior medical conditions, and the presence of potential intoxicants in his system.

The report released on Monday indicates that Floyd suffered from “arteriosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease,” was under Fentanyl intoxication, and had recently used methamphetamines. Despite the preliminary findings listed in the criminal complaint against Chauvin, these factors were not listed on Floyd’s cause of death.

In a statement on Monday, Crump called for Chauvin, who was charged last week with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, to face first-degree murder charges, and for the rioting in the name of Floyd to stop.

“On behalf of the family that we understand the righteous anger we see playing out on the streets across the country. We support the activism and energy of the people who want to make sure we achieve change, and we hope those efforts continue,” said the lead attorney. “But looting and violence are absolutely unacceptable. They were unacceptable to George and they must be unacceptable to us. The way to honor George is to achieve justice. As a country, we need to take a deep breath. George Floyd wasn’t allowed that, but we must.”

