With cities across America being looted and burned, leave it to Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to weigh in and tell us how to solve everything. In her usual insufferable ignorance, she provided the following lecture:

AOC has released a list of demands She is positioning herself as the negotiator for her Antifa friends pic.twitter.com/kA4r9vLweS — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) May 31, 2020

Shorter AOC, if you want riots to stop, implement my pet far-left agenda items. There are just a few fundamental flaws in her speech.

First, there was a bipartisan consensus on the death of George Floyd at the hands of the police. Commentators on both sides of the aisle condemned the officers’ actions and called for criminal charges. The day after Floyd’s March 25th death, the FBI announced they were opening a case. President Trump had asked the DOJ to intervene two days after the incident and showed his support for the victim’s family:

….I have asked for this investigation to be expedited and greatly appreciate all of the work done by local law enforcement. My heart goes out to George’s family and friends. Justice will be served! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020

Second, there was absolutely no significant public divide on what was demonstrated by the video. The officer’s conduct was inappropriate and completely unnecessary. In fact, the joint statement by the FBI and DOJ was released the day after the President’s request and the Wall Street Journal characterized it as notably strong.

Finally, the officer was arrested in Minneapolis on May 29 and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter at the local level. Investigations into the other three officers present at the scene are ongoing.

With all the issues that have been absolutely dividing us — the Mike Flynn case, ongoing investigations and questions over the role of the Obama administration in placing surveillance on the Trump campaign — the Floyd case was simply not one of them. No one is for police brutality and voices across the political spectrum are calling for the wheels of justice to turn quickly in the case.

This is one reason it is very suspicious this is the issue that sparked such chaos. It is almost as if we cannot have a single issue that unites us as Americans. Prior to the riots, there was a political divide about whether it was okay to go outside. The death of George Floyd surpassed those divisions.

The riots did not. There would be widespread agreement regarding the right of groups to protest in the wake of Floyd’s death. In fact, it would probably be expected. What is not going to be tolerated or supported by most Americans is arson, looting, and assault. That is not freedom of speech. Those are crimes.

Of course, the media keeps telling us not to believe our lying eyes. Here is MSNBC reporter Ali Velshi thinking we can’t see the city burning behind him:

When that didn’t work, the new narrative was that white supremacists had infiltrated the peaceful protests and turned them violent. All six of them descended on Minneapolis, I guess. Never mind that those groups have been monitored by the FBI for decades and would have been stopped before they started.

Ocasio-Cortez wading in confirms what law enforcement and antifa members themselves have been saying. By defining the terms on which the crime sprees will end, she is implying she may have some influence. By default, that would mean those causing what she calls unrest and sane people call riots come from the far left.

This is reinforced by Hollywood celebrities and Joe Biden’s campaign staff along with Ocasio-Cortez and the Squad raising bail money for the rioters. No peaceful protestors will require bail. It is the looters and vandals that are being arrested and held.

What should actually end these riots is respect for George Floyd and his family. His girlfriend has said this is not what he would want. His brother has also asked for the riots to stop:

George Floyd’s biological brother tells rioters to stop tearing up cities. “My brother was about peace.” He says, “Justice will be served.” pic.twitter.com/MalFxVbHZq — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) June 1, 2020

So, the nationwide riots are not really about George Floyd’s death. Far-left activists saw an opportunity and something like this was sure to happen before the November election. It also helps there are a ton of people already frustrated due to unemployment related to coronavirus lockdowns. Note the years-long leftist temper tantrum following Trump’s election went away with 3% unemployment.

Ocasio-Cortez’s ridiculous list of demands isn’t about ending the riots. It’s about positioning herself as a leader of the far left. It is not Senator Bernie Sanders anymore. Antifa and the other far-left organizations are, like Occupy Wall Street, leaderless movements. In order to have an impact, these decentralized groups must coalesce around a leader.

Don’t take my word for it. Listen to Alec Ross, former senior advisor for innovation at Hillary Clinton’s State Department. According to him, failure to coalesce around a leader will cause a revolution to fail. He should know. His Tech Camps helped start a lot of them.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sees herself as the Che Guevara of the current moment. And she’s just telling you what the terms will be under her regime.

