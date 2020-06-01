https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/jacka-south-africa-defends-looters-black-americans-looted-every-day-video/
The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah defended the looters across America this weekend.
Noah, who is from South Africa, lectured Americans on the looting across the country.
Trevor Noah: “If you felt unease watching that Target being looted, try to imagine how it must feel for black Americans when they watch themselves being looted every single day. Police in America are looting black bodies.”
What a jackass.
(2/2) Trevor on George Floyd and the Minneapolis protests:
“If you felt unease watching that Target being looted, try to imagine how it must feel for black Americans when they watch themselves being looted every single day. Police in America are looting black bodies.” pic.twitter.com/oO6s8sNY44
— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) May 30, 2020