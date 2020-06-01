https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/judge-emmet-sullivan-bucks-law-says-doesnt-drop-case-just-doj-dropped-charges-right-investigate-flynn-video/

This is just outrageous.

The Barr Justice Department dropped its case against General Mike Flynn last month after bombshell documents were released that proved Flynn was framed by Comey’s FBI.

But the Clinton-appointed Judge Emmet Sullivan made a dirty, political move to delay justice for General Mike Flynn.

Judge Sullivan extended the case by soliciting amicus briefs to allow for public comment on Flynn’s criminal case.

Judge Sullivan also appointed retired Clinton appointee judge John Gleeson to argue against the government’s motion to dismiss the charge against Flynn!

This is unheard of!

This came after the US Supreme Court just one week earlier ruled that rogue judges CANNOT do what Judge Sullivan is wanting to do.

The Supreme Court ruled 9-0 to prevent judges like Emmet Sullivan from becoming tyrants on the bench.

Now this…

Judge Emmet Sullivan today claimed he is not required to “rubber stamp” the Justice Department’s bid to dismiss the case.

Flynn Attorney Sidney Powell weighed in on this latest outrageous move by the corrupt deep state judge.

Via Lou Dobbs Tonight:

