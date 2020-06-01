http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/9FFoKGc9dKQ/judge-questions-unusual-justice-department-filing-in-flynn-case-294330

The Justice Department moved to drop the case against Flynn last month, citing disputed evidence that the FBI manufactured a reason to investigate the ally of President Donald Trump for his December 2016 contacts with Russia’s ambassador to the United States. But rather than rubber-stamp the reversal, Sullivan called for a deeper review, appointing a former judge to argue against dismissal and to look at whether Flynn should be charged with contempt for his handling of the matter.

“For now, it suffices to say that the unusual developments in this case provide at least a plausible ‘reason to question’ the ‘bona fides’ of the government’s motion,” Sullivan argued in the 46-page filing , submitted by his counsel.

The Justice Department’s abrupt move to dismiss the case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn was so “unusual” that it calls into question the department’s motives and warrants deeper review, Judge Emmet Sullivan — the presiding judge in Flynn’s case — argued in an extraordinary filing to the U.S. court of appeals.

Sullivan’s brief is the first and clearest window into his reasoning for rejecting the calls by Flynn and his allies to dismiss the case, even with Attorney General Bill Barr’s DOJ moving to drop it. DOJ, Sullivan noted, repeatedly affirmed for years that the evidence Flynn lied to the FBI was ironclad and crucial to the FBI’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election. Its reversal, he said, regardless of the details provided in it, raises troubling questions.

“It was signed by the Acting U.S. Attorney alone, with no line prosecutors joining; it featured no affidavits or declarations supporting its many new factual allegations; it was not accompanied by a motion to vacate the government’s prior, contrary filings and representations; it cited minimal legal authority in support of its view on materiality,” Sullivan’s brief noted, adding that it also omitted any mention of other potentially criminal conduct Flynn had admitted to in his plea: working on behalf of the Turkish government without registering as a foreign agent.

“It is unprecedented for an Acting U.S. Attorney to contradict the solemn representations that career prosecutors made time and again, and undermine the district court’s legal and factual findings, in moving on his own to dismiss the charge years after two different federal judges accepted the defendant’s plea,” Sullivan’s legal team wrote, adding, “As this Court’s precedents envision, Judge Sullivan can—and arguably must—consider those issues before granting a motion to dismiss.”

Sullivan’s brief followed an effort by Flynn to force him to adopt DOJ’s motion to dismiss the chase. Flynn’s lawyer filed for a “writ of mandamus” with the Appeals Court, a rarely used request of a the Appeals Court to force a lower-court judge — Sullivan, in this case — to act. The Justice Department is due to weigh in on Flynn’s request later Monday.

But Sullivan emphasized that he hadn’t even finished his review of the matter before Flynn sought to have the Appeals Court usurp his control. The Appeals Court, Sullivan argued, exists to review lower-court decisions, so he should be permitted to complete his review, render a judgment and then — if DOJ and Flynn still oppose his decision — send the matter to the higher court for consideration.

“If Judge Sullivan’s decision is anything short of what the parties sought, this Court will have an opportunity to review it, without writing on a blank slate,” Sullivan’s attorney wrote.

The latest twist in Flynn’s years-long legal drama comes at a sensitive moment of national reckoning with systemic inequities in the criminal justice system, brought on by the killing of George Floyd, an African American man, by Minneapolis police. Trump has rallied supporters to rip the FBI over its handling of the Flynn matter and fundraised off it as well, but he hasn’t moved to pardon Flynn, which would short-circuit the legal process, despite calls from some allies to do so.

Since abandoning his guilty plea, Flynn has maintained that he was the victim of FBI misconduct and coerced into admitting to a crime.

The charges against him stemmed from the FBI’s 2016 counterintelligence operation into several Trump campaign aides. Flynn was eyed for his visit to Moscow in 2015, part of a Russian-funded dinner at which he was seated next to President Vladimir Putin.

By early 2017, after Trump had designated him as his national security adviser, the FBI was prepared to close its case against Flynn, according to documents disclosed as part of Flynn’s proceedings before Sullivan. That changed when top FBI brass learned of Flynn’s December 2016 calls with Kislyak, which came just as the outgoing Obama administration imposed sanctions on Russian officials for their interference in the election.

Leaked details of the calls suggested that Flynn urged the Russian government not to retaliate against the Obama sanctions, avoiding a tit-for-tat ahead of the inauguration of Trump, who had promised warmer relations with Russia. But Flynn denied that he discussed sanctions with Kislyak at all.

The existence of the calls set off a debate between the Obama Justice Department — which wanted to inform the incoming Trump administration about the calls — and the FBI, which wanted to keep them secret during its counterintelligence investigation. The debate reached a fever pitch when incoming vice president Mike Pence repeated Flynn’s incorrect statement during a TV interview, and flared again after the inauguration, when Press Secretary Sean Spicer reiterated them.

The Justice Department ultimately informed the White House about the calls, but not before the FBI sent two agents to interview Flynn in the West Wing, where he continued to deny discussing sanctions with Kislyak.

During that interview, Flynn downplayed the extent to which the discussion of sanctions and other penalties against Russia for interfering in the election were discussed. But transcripts released last week showed they played a more central role in Flynn’s talks with Kislyak than previously understood.

Flynn pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying about his contacts with Kislyak. He also admitted to doing paid lobbying for Turkey’s government without registering and to lying about efforts to delay a U.N. vote on Israeli settlements in the weeks before Trump took office.