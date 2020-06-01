https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/kayleigh-mcaneny-leaves-white-house-press-hacks-speechless-ending-presser-video-police-kindness-quote-martin-luther-king-jr-video/

Kayleigh McEnany ended her Monday press conference by playing a video of police joining Black Lives Matter protesters this weekend at protests in Flint, Michigan and elsewhere.

After playing the touching video Kayleigh ended with this quote from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., “We must learn to live together as brothers or we will perish together as fools.”

Kayleigh McEnany left the media hacks speechless.

