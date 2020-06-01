https://www.dailywire.com/news/knowles-media-drops-pandemic-fearmongering-to-defend-riots

While scientists experimented with hydroxychloroquine and various vaccines to cure coronavirus, this weekend showed us that all it took to end the pandemic was some nationwide looting and a handful of race riots.

The mainstream media, who for weeks accused conservatives of endangering public safety by gathering in large groups to protest lockdown orders, suddenly threw caution to the wind when the public gatherings comprised Black Lives Matter and Antifa rioters.

Then, against a backdrop of burning buildings and smashed storefronts, the media tried to portray the vandals as “peaceful protesters.” When that failed, they baselessly blamed the crimes on elusive “white supremacists.”

The “white supremacist” storyline undercut white liberal celebrities’ fundraising efforts to bail out the incarcerated rioters, who could not at once be peaceful black protesters and violent white supremacists.

But mobs never care about logical consistency. Political activists have exploited a sad, atypical case of likely police brutality to justify mayhem even after the cop in question was charged with murder.

The radicals will continue their insatiable campaign of destruction, and innocent citizens will be left in the rubble to rebuild.

In Los Angeles, one white liberal woman yelled at looters in a now-viral video. “This is going to get Trump re-elected!” she screamed. “Please stop!”

Perhaps the chaos will redound to the President’s political benefit. Trump did after all run as the law and order candidate in 2016, though he spent much of 2018 campaigning for the First Step Act, which sprung thousands of criminals from prison.

Still, as Biden staffers donate to bail funds for the rioters, voters concerned with civil unrest have nowhere to turn but Trump. The President might reassure those voters that he still has their backs by addressing the nation by broadcast from the Oval Office rather than merely by tweet.

The goons determined to topple our civil society in the name of anti-racism seem to forget why we all think racism is wrong in the first place. Racism is an offense against human dignity because we are made in the image of God and descend from a common ancestor.

Ours is the only civilization in history to oppose racism and for one reason only: Christianity, according to which “there is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is neither male nor female; for you are all one in Christ Jesus.” Our secular society runs unconsciously on the residue of that Christian civilization, which allegedly anti-racist rioters seek to destroy.

They know not what they do.

