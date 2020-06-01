https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/law-order-become-riot-mayhem/

George Floyd’s name and death will forever be associated with the abominable barbarous behavior exhibited this weekend past. The organized riots and destruction taking place since the death of Floyd have been nothing less than a nationwide satanic black mass intended to honor destruction, lies, terrorism, thievery, murder, hatred, ad nauseam under the pretense of skin-color injustice.

It will be interesting to see if the absence of masks and the complete disregard for social distancing causes a spike in COVID-19 numbers in the cities infested with rioters and looting. But I digress.

Loathsome Democrats are using the death of Floyd to spread the damnable lie seized upon by the abysmally ignorant and uninformed whose assertions of national racism are foolishly preposterous.

America is not a racist country – a lie pushed by fools, idiots and skin-color pimps such as Tom Perez, chairman of the Democrat National Committee (DNC). Perez seized upon the death of Floyd to foment victimhood, hatred, rage and riot as a form of lucifarian equipoise for blacks that makes neo-Leninists and Alinskyites proud. But then, that’s what Democrats do despite them having a documented uninterrupted record of racism and bigotry for centuries.

Civilized human beings would have protested with the decorum of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. No one can point to savage animalistic barbarianism in one single protest led by Dr. King. His marches and protests were peaceful despite Democratic mayors, governors and police departments who vented their hatred with fire hoses, dogs and clubs.

TRENDING: Bongino on violent riots: ‘This isn’t a protest anymore, this is a coup’

America is a nation of laws despite what’s argued by Democrats, fools and those who would be perennial gold medalists if being uninformed and ignorant were an Olympic sport. Consider LeBron James who has taken it upon himself to become the bipedal personification of George Kelly’s Personal Construct Theory, which argues, “Psychological disorder is any personal construction which is used repeatedly in spite of consistent invalidation,” i.e., repeating the same thing failure after failure is a psychological disorder.

The DNC’s Perez wrote in an email letter addressed to me: “Your commitment to electing leaders who believe this country can live up to the basic ideals of its founding is what continues to move us [i.e., Democrats] forward.”

Perez is right about my “commitment to electing leaders who believe this country can live up to the basic ideals of its founding.” That’s why I support President Trump. It’s precisely the reason that I’ll work tirelessly to defeat Democrats and RINOs.

The Founders of America set forth a Constitution and system of laws that were not to be abrogated by mobocracy and pagan villainy that’s been used to destroy entire neighborhoods and the lives of the innocent. What has transpired in the aftermath of Floyd’s death isn’t what our Founding Fathers envisioned.

Reasonable people must conclude that because we’re a nation with a system of jurisprudence, we allow the courts and departments of investigation to unravel wrongful acts, which when adjudicated to be wrongful acts, are punished to the extent consistent with the crime. And, if disappointed by a finding, pursue the legal recourses available for same. Like it or not, that’s our system.

I’m not defending the police officers nor am I defending Floyd. I’m defending our system of law and order, because it’s glaringly transpicuous that “law and order” have been exchanged for riot and mayhem.

And who benefits from such behavior? It certainly isn’t the dead man’s family. It certainly isn’t those businesses and property owners who have their lives destroyed by thugs and criminal elements who should have fire hoses turned on them. Why should innocent men and women die, be mauled and suffer the loss of property for those who view the death of Floyd as a shopping spree opportunity?

To that end I argue that Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is culpable for the riot and mayhem in large part, because in my opinion, he was the accelerant that fueled the fires of destruction.

Frey rushed to the cameras and made incendiary remarks, including calling the death of Floyd murder, casting himself as prosecutor, judge and jury. It was Frey who incited violence by using verbiage that generated Pavlovian response by blacks who were enjoined by corrupt domestic terrorist groups like Antifa, who are funded unwittingly by taxpayers and by design through Soros-funded groups.

We’ve witnessed professional athletes who are almost as skilled at punt, pass, kick and score baskets as they are producing babies out of wedlock, getting arrested for battery, rape and busted for any of a plethora of drug offenses protest – only to have the outcomes prove law enforcement not guilty of charges against them. We saw this in the Michael Brown shooting, and we saw this with Freddie Gray in Baltimore and other similar cases where law enforcement were found innocent after all of the evidence was examined during trial.

The one thing I can assure every person reading this article is that the fear of police shooting and beating a person for absolutely no reason other than color of skin ended when Democrats were ousted of power in the South and racist Democratic domestic terrorist groups like the Ku Klux Klan were defanged.

I conclude with the fact that from 1976 to 2011, 94% of all blacks killed, which was approximately 280,000, were murdered by other blacks. Where’s the riot and protest over those lives? Why isn’t the domestic terrorist group Black Lives Matter protesting and rioting over the number of dead black young men killed by other blacks, in Chicago in the past two weeks? Why aren’t black ministers, actors, so-called black athlete-activists decrying the industrialized murder of blacks by abortion?

White Planned Parenthood, baby-killing death centers are singularly responsible for the extermination of more than one-third of the black population. Why isn’t “Low-Bron” James protesting that? Could it be because he and his boyz need them to send their women to?

Order Mychal Massie’s new book, “I Feel the Presence of the Lord,” a collection of devotions intended to encourage the reader to seek and see the Lord in every aspect of life.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

