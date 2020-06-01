https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/like-boss-trump-walks-st-johns-church-torched-protesters-last-night-holds-bible/

One might even say, like a dominant boss. President Trump walked from the White House across Lafayette Park to St John’s Church which was set on fire by protesters Sunday night. Trump held up a Bible in front of the church. He was joined by daughter Ivanka and several other administration officials. As one can imagine, some in the media were not happy.

Taking heed of Trump’s urging for police to dominate rioting protesters, police used force to push back angry protesters who refused to disperse to make way for the President.

UPDATE: Longer video. Note, Fox had issues with the live feed.

