One might even say, like a dominant boss. President Trump walked from the White House across Lafayette Park to St John’s Church which was set on fire by protesters Sunday night. Trump held up a Bible in front of the church. He was joined by daughter Ivanka and several other administration officials. As one can imagine, some in the media were not happy.

I almost can’t believe what I’m seeing. POTUS just walked out the front door of the White House and into Lafayette Square – the epicenter of the DC protests – to visit historic St. John’s Church, which was set on fire last night. pic.twitter.com/XueoF2RC6z — Kristin Fisher (@KristinFisher) June 1, 2020

Trump heading to St John’s church. Asked about clearing out a park for a photo op. pic.twitter.com/4icg7olFPf — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 1, 2020

This is strength. President Trump is NOT hiding in his basement, like Joe Biden. Don’t let the mainstream media lie to you. RT! pic.twitter.com/AcXo9r91A2 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 1, 2020

Taking heed of Trump’s urging for police to dominate rioting protesters, police used force to push back angry protesters who refused to disperse to make way for the President.

We have the greatest country in the world—and we will keep America safe. pic.twitter.com/lqHaUZ4wxW — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 1, 2020

President Trump is visiting St. John’s Church across the street from the White House, after police dispersed (peaceful) demonstrators from Lafayette Park outside WH gates with tear gas, flash bangs and rubber bullets. He appears to be holding a Bible pic.twitter.com/7ldbS2wpJL — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) June 1, 2020

NEWS: Pres Trump just exited the WH and walked over to St. John’s Church, with AG Barr, Sec Esper, COS Meadows, NSA O’Brien, Ivanka, Jared, Press Sec, and a large security detail. He held up a Bible and said “We have the greatest country in the world. We’re gonna keep it safe.” pic.twitter.com/fJQh7f9d4J — Sara Cook (@saraecook) June 1, 2020

Protesters were aggressively cleared from areas outside the White House so Trump could safely make this walk over to St. John’s church pic.twitter.com/2DMMUUjYV1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 1, 2020

President Trump returns to White House after visit to St John’s Church and WH press corps has some questions for him. @CBSNews #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/9kQHs08kMY — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) June 1, 2020

UPDATE: Longer video. Note, Fox had issues with the live feed.

President Trump holds up a Bible in front of St. Johns Church, which was set on fire by rioters last night pic.twitter.com/RZUGBzawWr — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 1, 2020

