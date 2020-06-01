https://www.dailywire.com/news/listen-trump-rips-governors-in-phone-call-you-have-to-dominate

Though President Trump has yet to address the nation about the weekend’s violent protests, he did address governors in a fiery phone call on Monday morning urging them to take action and exert dominance over the anarchy in America’s major cities as rioters loot and burn stores, tarnishing the peaceful protests seeking justice for the death of George Floyd.

Listen:

AUDIO: Newly obtained audio of the phone call between President Trump and U.S. governors in which the president lashed out, calling the governors “weak” and telling them to “crack down.”pic.twitter.com/6f8XagzO2n — Travis Akers (@travisakers) June 1, 2020

“Most of you are weak,” Trump said, as reported by Fox News. “You have to arrest people. You have to dominate. If you don’t dominate you’re wasting your time.

“They’re going to run over you, you’re going to look like a bunch of jerks. You have to dominate,” he added.

The president emphasized that governors need to start arresting people and dishing out harsh punishments to deter this from happening again.

“You’ve got to arrest people, you have to track people, you have to put them in jail for 10 years and you’ll never see this stuff again,” he said. “We’re doing it in Washington, D.C. We’re going to do something that people haven’t seen before.”

As reported by The Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra, the president sparked outrage among conservatives by choosing to remain mostly silent throughout the weekend, not giving the nation a formal address, and opting instead to fire off tweets.

“Trump is losing re-election right now as we speak. His failure of leadership is simply staggering. He billed himself as the law and order candidate. He’s done nothing but tweet for a week as the country burns,” tweeted The Daily Wire columnist Matt Walsh.

“Is everyone on board now that Trump needs to act? Or am I going to get more meltdowns in my mentions when I ask #WhereIsTrump ???” tweeted Amber Athey, Washington Editor of the Spectator USA.

“We are leaderless right now and anarchy is winning. Where are our leaders? Where is @realDonaldTrump? There is a leadership vacuum and we need him to fill it. He needs to lead,” tweeted Conservative Fox News political commentator Lisa Boothe.

On Monday, the president broke his silence in a series of tweets attacking former Vice President Joe Biden while still failing to formally address the nation.

“Sleepy Joe Biden’s people are so Radical Left that they are working to get the Anarchists out of jail, and probably more,” Trump tweeted. “Joe doesn’t know anything about it, he is clueless, but they will be the real power, not Joe. They will be calling the shots! Big tax increases for all, Plus!”

According to NBC News, the president has resisted calls among his allies and advisors to address the nation.

“President Donald Trump has dismissed advice from allies urging him to tone down his rhetoric and held back so far on making a formal address to the nation as cities across the country faced another night of protest over the death of George Floyd,” the outlet noted. “As the roar of police helicopters and chanting crowds reverberated through the White House grounds for a third night, Trump again opted against making prime-time remarks from the Oval Office, as other presidents have done in times of domestic crisis.”

