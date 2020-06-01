https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/looters-get-looted-video-compilation-looters-stealing-looters-peaceful-protests-across-america/
Looting can be hard work.
Peaceful protesters were out looting dozens of stores and businesses this past weekend across America.
A group of looters were seen rolling their booty out of a Philly store in a grocery cart.
Then the looters got looted.
The looters attacking each other to steal looted goods in Philly screams a desire for justice, doesn’t it? pic.twitter.com/2iOEuvid0e
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) May 31, 2020
More Video of looters being looted:
Let’s go to Walnut Creek, CA where looters start fighting over looted items that were just looted pic.twitter.com/L8Lz1oqhBK
— Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) June 1, 2020
More video:
Looters getting looted… pic.twitter.com/yXxJA0j497
— Mike Adamson (@mjekm5) May 31, 2020