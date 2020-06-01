https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/looters-get-looted-video-compilation-looters-stealing-looters-peaceful-protests-across-america/

Looting can be hard work.
Peaceful protesters were out looting dozens of stores and businesses this past weekend across America.

A group of looters were seen rolling their booty out of a Philly store in a grocery cart.

Then the looters got looted.

More Video of looters being looted:

More video:

