https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/looters-get-looted-video-compilation-looters-stealing-looters-peaceful-protests-across-america/

Looting can be hard work.

Peaceful protesters were out looting dozens of stores and businesses this past weekend across America.

A group of looters were seen rolling their booty out of a Philly store in a grocery cart.

Then the looters got looted.

The looters attacking each other to steal looted goods in Philly screams a desire for justice, doesn’t it? pic.twitter.com/2iOEuvid0e — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) May 31, 2020

TRENDING: NYC Mayor De Blasio’s Daughter, Chiara, Arrested For Blocking Traffic in Manhattan Riot

More Video of looters being looted:

Let’s go to Walnut Creek, CA where looters start fighting over looted items that were just looted pic.twitter.com/L8Lz1oqhBK — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) June 1, 2020

More video:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

