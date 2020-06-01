http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/d9Rs_vKvn7Q/

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – As looters were ransacking stores in Santa Monica Sunday during the George Floyd protests, one man took matters into his own hands.

The owner of Broadway Wine & Spirits, located in the 1000 block of roadway, told CBSLA he and some friends decided to stand in front of his store armed with guns.

He said that as looters neared the store, they instead decided to keep walking once they saw his AR-15 and the other guns.

“It was a good thing I had my customers and friends by my side, because it was pretty scary,” Joe told CBSLA.

Joe said he and his friends also helped keep other nearby businesses safe as well.

Santa Monica’s Third Street Promenade was hit hard by looting and fires Sunday. A Vons grocery store in the 700 block of Broadway was completely ransacked as well. Santa Monica Mayor Kevin McKeown said nine fires were set. There were no serious injuries to officers or protesters.

Santa Monica will again be under curfew orders Monday beginning at 1 p.m. for its business districts and 4 p.m. citywide.